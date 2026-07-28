SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $4.27 Million in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.10% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Envista by 16,711.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Envista by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.54.

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Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Further Reading

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