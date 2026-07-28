SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $4.41 Million in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company's stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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