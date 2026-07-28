SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $5.35 Million in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,228 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $635.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $480.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $476.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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