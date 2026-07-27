SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $7.20 Million in Portland General Electric Company $POR

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,388 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.12% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $50.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on POR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $367,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,909.91. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,927.20. This represents a 385.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $52.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.21%.

Key Headlines Impacting Portland General Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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