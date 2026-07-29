SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Key Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue narrowly exceeded expectations. Enphase reported revenue of $291.85 million versus the roughly $290.3 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share matched estimates, providing some evidence that demand is stabilizing. MarketBeat earnings report

Enphase reported revenue of $291.85 million versus the roughly $290.3 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share matched estimates, providing some evidence that demand is stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Management is pursuing growth opportunities in AI infrastructure. The company highlighted an accelerated strategy involving AI data centers, while its newly published Kestrel ASIC white paper describes a fifth-generation chip designed for intelligent power conversion and potential data-center applications. These initiatives could broaden Enphase’s opportunity beyond residential solar over time. Benzinga earnings coverage Enphase Kestrel ASIC announcement

The company highlighted an accelerated strategy involving AI data centers, while its newly published Kestrel ASIC white paper describes a fifth-generation chip designed for intelligent power conversion and potential data-center applications. These initiatives could broaden Enphase’s opportunity beyond residential solar over time. Neutral Sentiment: Results were broadly in line with expectations. Second-quarter EPS of $0.46 was unchanged from the consensus estimate but fell from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated roughly a 32% EPS decline and a 20% revenue decline, making the reported results less negative than feared but still reflective of a difficult operating environment. Zacks earnings coverage

Second-quarter EPS of $0.46 was unchanged from the consensus estimate but fell from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated roughly a 32% EPS decline and a 20% revenue decline, making the reported results less negative than feared but still reflective of a difficult operating environment. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance is below Wall Street expectations. Enphase forecast revenue of $290 million to $320 million, compared with the $308.8 million consensus midpoint expectation. The lack of reported EPS guidance also limits visibility and is likely weighing on investor sentiment.

Enphase forecast revenue of $290 million to $320 million, compared with the $308.8 million consensus midpoint expectation. The lack of reported EPS guidance also limits visibility and is likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A bearish analyst rating adds pressure. GLJ Research raised its price target to $24.47 from $21.70 but maintained a “sell” rating, implying substantial downside from recent trading levels. GLJ Research rating

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $73.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $291.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.76 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $893,792.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,645,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,080,160. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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