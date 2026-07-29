SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,409,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,796,586,000 after buying an additional 937,614 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 49,353,310 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44,887,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,213,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,491,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,933,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,616,000 after acquiring an additional 956,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $10,599,844.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,102,232.92. The trade was a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,327.34. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 367,910 shares of company stock worth $22,420,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Baker Hughes from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of BKR opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Baker Hughes News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Baker Hughes earnings report

Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Energy Technology orders and backlog are key growth drivers. IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Baker Hughes Q2 earnings analysis

IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Positive Sentiment: A major LNG contract strengthens the long-term story. Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Baker Hughes Venture Global LNG order

Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved. Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment.

Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line. Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share.

Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Negative Sentiment: Management expects global oil-and-gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026. Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Baker Hughes spending outlook

Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning may be limiting gains. One analysis characterized BKR as fairly valued after its recent operational improvement and cautioned that Middle East tensions and AI-related power demand could reverse. Unusually heavy put-option buying also signals increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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