SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 70,523 shares of the company's stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 50,769 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,376,309 shares of company stock valued at $315,082,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 2.0%

DDOG opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here