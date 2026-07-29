SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases 60,506 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,545 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CTO opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $741.03 million, a P/E ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 0.60.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.31 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.47%. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTO. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CTO Realty Growth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CTO Realty Growth wasn't on the list.

While CTO Realty Growth currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here