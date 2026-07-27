SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.78 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here