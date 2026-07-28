SummitTX Capital L.P. Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 580.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Family Manage LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 594,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $86,840,000 after buying an additional 296,625 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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