SummitTX Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,625 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,141 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up about 0.5% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,610,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,732,334,000 after buying an additional 885,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,340,645 shares of the company's stock worth $2,704,534,000 after buying an additional 444,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,262,079 shares of the company's stock worth $1,788,448,000 after buying an additional 2,157,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,572,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,920,000 after buying an additional 3,546,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,214,035,000 after acquiring an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Xcel Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.34 from $5.13 and FY2028 EPS to $4.89 from $4.77 , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time.

KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to from and FY2028 EPS to from , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially undervalued relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds.

Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to $4.12 from $4.13 , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis.

KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to from , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage included Morgan Stanley reiterating a Hold rating and Zacks noting the company is due to report earnings next week, keeping attention centered on the upcoming results rather than any major new fundamental shock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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