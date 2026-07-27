SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 44,001 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,245 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 44,001 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CenterPoint Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CNP opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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