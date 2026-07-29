SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 4,844 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

SummitTX Capital L.P. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Key Five Below News

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Five Below Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $207.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.71.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.Five Below's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Five Below to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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