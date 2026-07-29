SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,936 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 12.1%

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,268.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

Further Reading

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