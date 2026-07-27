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SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital purchased 90,080 GE Aerospace shares worth approximately $25.6 million, making GE 0.8% of its portfolio and its 13th-largest holding. Institutional investors collectively own 74.77% of the stock.
  • GE Aerospace exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $2.02 in EPS versus $1.86 expected and $12.63 billion in revenue, up 21.1% year over year. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.65–$7.85 and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47.
  • Analysts maintain a favorable outlook, with 16 Buy, two Hold and one Sell ratings and an average price target of $386.88. Recent engine orders, including IndiGo’s record LEAP purchase, further strengthened the company’s commercial aerospace backlog.
  • Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace.

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,562,000. GE Aerospace comprises 0.8% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 207.3% in the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $353.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.50 and a 200-day moving average of $319.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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