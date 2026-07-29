SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,262 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.15% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 282.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Greenbrier Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.36%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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