SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

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Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

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