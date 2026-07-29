SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,184 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after buying an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after acquiring an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter performance: S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Q2 Earnings Beat on Ratings & Indices Strength

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and segment outlook: Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. S&P Global anticipates adjusted EPS and buybacks

Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into growth markets: S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Agusto acquisition datacenterHawk acquisition

S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic data focus: The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Orbit presentation transcript

The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed relative to estimates: S&P Global issued adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50–$17.75, below the cited consensus estimate of $18.98. The lower-than-expected outlook outweighed the quarterly beat and became the main reason for the negative stock reaction. Results also included adjustments related to the Mobility spinoff, adding complexity to comparisons. S&P Global second-quarter results

S&P Global Trading Down 3.7%

S&P Global stock opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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