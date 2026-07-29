SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SARO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $12,343,000.

StandardAero Price Performance

SARO stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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