Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 34,379 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 941.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,029 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here