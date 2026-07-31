Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 42,311.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $473.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $331.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $488.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and investor support are improving sentiment. The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Elevance Health Pick of the Week at Smart Insider Following CEO, Chairman Share Purchases Investors’ Favour Strengthens Elevance Health’s Rebound

The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth Group’s results provide a favorable industry read-through. Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. UnitedHealth Just Gave Wall Street a Clearer Turnaround Signal

Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings forecasts were broadly raised. Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04.

Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading has lagged peers. ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Elevance Health Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings expectations were reduced. Zacks cut Q3 2026 EPS to $4.60 from $5.10 and Q4 EPS to $2.43 from $2.95, raising concerns about medical-cost pressure and near-term profitability.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1%

ELV opened at $375.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $436.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $49.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.47%.Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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