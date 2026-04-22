Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Stock Holdings Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,168 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 2.0% of Ruffer LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $44,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

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