Sunoco LP $SUN Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN - Free Report) by 250.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,358 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Sunoco were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126,679 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,055 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 816,233 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $53,031,000 after buying an additional 126,964 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 725,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunoco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $74.75.

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Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Sunoco's revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.9899 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Sunoco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sunoco's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.28%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP NYSE: SUN is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company‐owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco's product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on‐road diesel treated to meet ultra‐low sulfur requirements.

See Also

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