Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 1,899.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 2,132,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.19% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, insider Robert C. Springer sold 89,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,041,512.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 573,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,893.66. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.27%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

Further Reading

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