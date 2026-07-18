Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,664 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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