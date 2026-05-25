Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Stake Boosted by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 208.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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