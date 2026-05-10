Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,658 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Super Micro Computer worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,938 shares of the company's stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 60,837 shares of the company's stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.37 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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