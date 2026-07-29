Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 405,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.97% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $119,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.83.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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