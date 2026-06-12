Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 4.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Arete Research upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.82 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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