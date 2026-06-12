Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Dover were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,623,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $512,169,000 after purchasing an additional 235,454 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,492 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dover from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE DOV opened at $219.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.97 and a 52 week high of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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