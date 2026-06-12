Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,892 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 146,331,336 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,305,198 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $3,160,340,000 after buying an additional 818,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,745,981 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,446,951,000 after buying an additional 1,342,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,621 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $710,119,000 after buying an additional 1,347,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,308,539 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $484,344,000 after buying an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNQ alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $45.47 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here