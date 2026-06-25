SVB Wealth LLC Has $13.30 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in a long-running lawsuit over property confiscated by Cuba, reviving Exxon’s ability to seek compensation and potentially strengthening its legal position in the case. Reuters article

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in a long-running lawsuit over property confiscated by Cuba, reviving Exxon’s ability to seek compensation and potentially strengthening its legal position in the case. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as one of the energy names that may hold up well if the broader market weakens, reinforcing its reputation as a defensive, dividend-paying stock. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as one of the energy names that may hold up well if the broader market weakens, reinforcing its reputation as a defensive, dividend-paying stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage noted that Exxon’s upstream business could benefit from strong oil prices, with Permian and Guyana assets supporting production growth and earnings. Zacks article

Analyst coverage noted that Exxon’s upstream business could benefit from strong oil prices, with Permian and Guyana assets supporting production growth and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil reportedly applied to expand its footprint in Guyana, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

ExxonMobil reportedly applied to expand its footprint in Guyana, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock moved lower alongside weaker crude prices, as oil fell to its lowest level since the start of the Iran conflict, which can weigh on upstream earnings expectations for ExxonMobil. Yahoo Finance article

The stock moved lower alongside weaker crude prices, as oil fell to its lowest level since the start of the Iran conflict, which can weigh on upstream earnings expectations for ExxonMobil. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to news that President Trump said the Justice Department is probing ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, adding regulatory overhang to the shares. Reuters article

ExxonMobil Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:XOM opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $567.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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