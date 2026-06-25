SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $375.53 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $405.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here