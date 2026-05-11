SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 104,321 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,199 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,321 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Amcor worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company's stock worth $866,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737,979 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,344,317 shares of the company's stock worth $321,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 398.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company's stock worth $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 29.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,111,558 shares of the company's stock worth $385,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,077,241 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amcor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.56.

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Key Amcor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Amcor (AMCR) rises after revenue beat and higher full-year guidance

Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Analyst rating updates

Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield.

Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Amcor Earnings Call: Synergies Strong, Cash Flow Strained

An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Amcor: Mispriced At Multi-Year Low Forward P/E With A Dividend That Pays To Wait

One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive tone, Citigroup and JPMorgan both lowered price targets, suggesting analysts see a bit less upside than before even while maintaining bullish ratings. Price target reductions

Amcor Stock Up 0.1%

AMCR opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.980-4.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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