Swedbank AB Acquires 150,852 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 150,852 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of Annaly Capital Management worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 585.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Get NLY alerts: Sign Up

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is 101.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Annaly Capital Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't on the list.

While Annaly Capital Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here