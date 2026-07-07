Swedbank AB Acquires 300,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 2.54% of Manhattan Associates worth $199,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $124,264,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $447,182,000 after acquiring an additional 671,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,742 shares of the software maker's stock worth $145,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,035.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303,268 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $62,164,000 after purchasing an additional 289,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ MANH traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. 142,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,568. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Weiss Ratings cut Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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