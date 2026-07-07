Swedbank AB Acquires 444,441 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396,920 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 444,441 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of AbbVie worth $521,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company's stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received a European Commission approval for TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) plus lenalidomide and rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Article: AbbVie Announces TEPKINLY approval by the European Commission

AbbVie received a European Commission approval for to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to $265 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Article: AbbVie price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to and kept an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether Skyrizi and Rinvoq can offset continued pressure from Humira declines. Article: Will Immunology Franchise Aid AbbVie's Upcoming Q2 Results?

AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether and can offset continued pressure from declines. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie cut its second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $3.57-$3.61, below the consensus estimate of $3.77, which could pressure shares. FY 2026 EPS guidance was also lowered to $13.91-$14.11 versus the Street’s $14.25 forecast.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.47. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $184.63 and a one year high of $261.64. The firm has a market cap of $454.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here