Swedbank AB Acquires 672,071 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 672,071 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 2.31% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $103,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ELF opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $150.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.e.l.f. Beauty's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.32 per share, topping estimates of $0.29, and revenue of $449.3 million, above expectations. Sales rose 35.1% year over year, helped by strong momentum in its Rhode brand. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.32 per share, topping estimates of $0.29, and revenue of $449.3 million, above expectations. Sales rose 35.1% year over year, helped by strong momentum in its Rhode brand. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside, with JPMorgan and Bank of America keeping constructive ratings even after trimming price targets, and one recent note arguing the shares could rebound sharply in the second half. Article Title

Some analysts still see meaningful upside, with JPMorgan and Bank of America keeping constructive ratings even after trimming price targets, and one recent note arguing the shares could rebound sharply in the second half. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted ongoing growth from strong brand demand, but also acknowledged a more cautious consumer backdrop and pricing adjustments, including lower prices on some products to keep shoppers engaged. Article Title

Management highlighted ongoing growth from strong brand demand, but also acknowledged a more cautious consumer backdrop and pricing adjustments, including lower prices on some products to keep shoppers engaged. Negative Sentiment: The company issued fiscal 2027 guidance below Wall Street expectations, and also warned that tariff-related and oil-price pressures tied to the Iran conflict could reduce results by $15 million to $20 million. Article Title

The company issued fiscal 2027 guidance below Wall Street expectations, and also warned that tariff-related and oil-price pressures tied to the Iran conflict could reduce results by $15 million to $20 million. Negative Sentiment: Several reports also noted rising costs and margin pressure, with analysts cutting forecasts after the earnings release despite the beat, suggesting investors are worried profitability may be harder to sustain. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,917.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,317,080.40. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 210,013 shares of company stock worth $13,315,490 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.38.

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e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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