Swedbank AB Acquires 70,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,753 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $128.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KGI Securities lowered Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of DECK opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here