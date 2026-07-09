Swedbank AB Acquires 92,683 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.38% of AGCO worth $31,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $127.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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