Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Swedbank AB grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 532.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,065 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,944,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,518.25.

View Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,296.28 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,251.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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