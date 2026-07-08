Swedbank AB Buys 202,210 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,408 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 202,210 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.28% of Dollar General worth $72,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DG opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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