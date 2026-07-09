Swedbank AB Buys 39,012 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $48,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here