Swedbank AB Buys 57,988 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $100,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares.

Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: UBS also nudged its price target higher to $104 while keeping a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s constructive view on the bank.

UBS also nudged its price target higher to $104 while keeping a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s constructive view on the bank. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo Advisors recruited a $1.7 billion advisory team from RBC Capital Markets, a move that could add assets, client relationships, and fee revenue. Wells Fargo Recruits $1.7 Billion Advisor Team From RBC Capital Markets

Wells Fargo Advisors recruited a $1.7 billion advisory team from RBC Capital Markets, a move that could add assets, client relationships, and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Wells Fargo’s second-quarter earnings to show growth, and broader financial-sector strength into earnings season is supporting the group. Financials Stocks Are Charging Into Q2 Earnings. Why Wall Street Sees More Gains Ahead

Analysts expect Wells Fargo’s second-quarter earnings to show growth, and broader financial-sector strength into earnings season is supporting the group. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results. Wells Fargo to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings on July 14, 2026

Wells Fargo confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results. Negative Sentiment: Some reports said banks are exploring a way to work around debit-card fee limits and may consider buying Fiserv’s debit network; while potentially beneficial for banks, the news is also tied to pressure on payment-network economics and could create regulatory scrutiny. Banks seek work-around on debit card fee limits

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KGI Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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