Swedbank AB Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620,024 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 356,676 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 3.50% of Autoliv worth $275,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 110.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Autoliv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.27.

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Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.14. 87,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $132.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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