Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $242.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $221.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,761,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,888,740. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 63,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.16, for a total value of $11,586,450.12. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,310,684.24. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,090,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $200.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average is $170.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.39 and a beta of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 511.63%.

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oil prices remain elevated, which is helping Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy. One article noted that higher WTI and more gas production per barrel could be a tailwind for FANG’s revenue and cash flow. Article link

Oil prices remain elevated, which is helping Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy. One article noted that higher WTI and more gas production per barrel could be a tailwind for FANG’s revenue and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy coverage also highlighted Diamondback as a beneficiary if oil supply stays tight, with commentary suggesting U.S. energy stocks could continue to outperform as global reserves are drawn down. Article link

Broader energy coverage also highlighted Diamondback as a beneficiary if oil supply stays tight, with commentary suggesting U.S. energy stocks could continue to outperform as global reserves are drawn down. Neutral Sentiment: Diamondback’s recent earnings beat and dividend increase continue to support the stock’s fundamental case, but these were already known from the company’s latest quarterly report and are not new catalysts.

Diamondback’s recent earnings beat and dividend increase continue to support the stock’s fundamental case, but these were already known from the company’s latest quarterly report and are not new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Diamondback CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares at $207 each, which can weigh on investor sentiment because insider selling is often viewed cautiously. SEC Form 4 filing

Diamondback CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares at $207 each, which can weigh on investor sentiment because insider selling is often viewed cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for FANG, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, signaling somewhat softer expectations even though the firm kept a Strong-Buy rating. Zacks analyst note

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diamondback Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diamondback Energy wasn't on the list.

While Diamondback Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here