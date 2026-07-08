Swedbank AB Grows Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,277 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $79,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Newmont and still sees upside even after trimming its price target to $146, which supports the stock’s long-term valuation case. Benzinga source

Jefferies reiterated a rating on Newmont and still sees upside even after trimming its price target to $146, which supports the stock’s long-term valuation case. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Newmont as a leader among gold stocks, with commentary pointing to higher gold prices as a potential driver of earnings and share performance. Article title

Recent coverage highlighted Newmont as a leader among gold stocks, with commentary pointing to as a potential driver of earnings and share performance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market recaps note Newmont’s strong operating profile, including a recent earnings beat and continued investor interest in the gold miner. Article title

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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