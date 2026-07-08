Swedbank AB Has $101.02 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Swedbank AB increased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,040 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 272,379 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.53% of nVent Electric worth $101,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.50.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $184.64. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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