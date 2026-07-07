Swedbank AB Has $267.50 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,264 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 261,618 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $267,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.29. 788,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,761. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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