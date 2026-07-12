Swedbank AB Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Swedbank AB reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,622,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 273,095 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,161,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,337 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 714,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,154,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. 345,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's payout ratio is 304.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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